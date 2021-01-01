A container-based approach to boot a full Android system on a regular GNU/Linux system like Ubuntu.
Waydroid uses Linux namespaces (user, pid, uts, net, mount, ipc) to run a full Android system in a container and provide Android applications on any GNU/Linux-based platform.
The Android inside the container has direct access to needed hardwares.
The Android runtime environment ships with a minimal customized Android system image based on LineageOS. The used image is currently based on Android 10
(Our docs site is consistently expanding while development is still ongoing. Not all features will be documented as of yet)docs.waydro.id
Waydroid integrated with Linux adding the Android apps to your linux applications folder
Waydroid expands on Android freeform window definition, adding a number of features
For gaming and full screen entertainment, Waydroid can also be run to show the full Android UI
Dependencies:
Replace DISTRO="bullseye" with your current target. Options: focal, bullseye, hirsute
Then install Waydroid
And start the init process:
After installing, you will want to start the waydroid-container service
Then launch waydroid container:
And launch the session:
Then launch the waydroid app in full UI mode by running the Waydroid app in the app drawer, or through terminal:
For further instructions, please visit the docs site here